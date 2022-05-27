Advertisement

Warm up and a few storm chances on the way for the holiday weekend

Throughout this afternoon expect plenty of sunshine overhead with a nice warm up as well. Highs today will get into the low 80s across the region with a light southern breeze.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To start off our Friday morning we are mostly clear overhead with some areas of patchy fog in eastern Siouxland to start the morning. This is reducing visibility in some areas, so be sure to add additional time to your morning commute. There is also a wide range of temperatures this morning eastern Siouxland staying a touch cooler in the low to mid 40s whereas western Siouxland is sitting in the low 50s to start the day. All of Siouxland is seeing a light and variable wind from the southeast to start the day.

Throughout this afternoon expect plenty of sunshine overhead with a nice warm up as well. Highs today will get into the low 80s across the region with a light southern breeze.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will build in with overnight lows staying mild in the low 60s. The wind will pick up overnight from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Overnight it will be possible to see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour is some areas.

Saturday is looking hot, breezy, and humid. Throughout the day tomorrow mostly sunny skies will take over the region with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A southeastern breeze is expected tomorrow afternoon between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Saturday night there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms developing, especially in western Siouxland. There is currently a Slight and Marginal risk issued for portions of central and western Siouxland for Saturday evening. If storms are able to develop the primary threats will be strong and gusty winds as well as large sized hail.

More heat and storm chances return Sunday and Monday as well.

For all the latest details on your Memorial Day weekend forecast, and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

