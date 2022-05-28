Abby Finkenauer visits Sioux City ahead of Iowa’s primary election

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa primary election is just 10 days away, and voters gathered on Saturday afternoon to meet with Abby Finkenauer, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Voters met with Finkenauer at Blue Cafe in Sioux City Saturday afternoon. Finkenauer had the chance to hear from residents about issues that they are most concerned about.

Many of the conversations had to do with gun control in wake of the recent news out of Uvalde. Finkenauer says students should not have to fear for their lives while learning in school.

“She should not have to be picking between ‘am I thinking about the exits of my school’ or ‘thinking about my next geometry test.’ I mean, that just shouldn’t be happening in the United States of America. That is not freedom, that is terror. And it is time that we act and actually do something to keep people safe. And again, you don’t have to guess where I’d be on it. I have the votes for it as well,” said Abby Finkenauer, U.S. Senate Candidate.

Finkenauer will face Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate during the June 7 primary.

