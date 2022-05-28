Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Siouxland Farm Sale Shatters Record in Plymouth County

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
How campers are combating rising gas prices
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas