Girls of ‘68 honor Theophile Bruguier and Chief War Eagle with memorial ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Girls of ‘68 held a memorial ceremony Saturday morning to honor Sioux City’s first white settler and a Native American leader for Memorial Day weekend.

The event was all about remembering the history and the people that helped form Sioux City.

Theophile Bruguier was Sioux City’s first white settler, and War Eagle, a Native American leader was both a good friend to Bruguier and his father in law.

The memorial ceremony was held at their gravesites off War Eagle Drive.

Wreaths were placed on the graves, and those in attendance had the chance to hear from Diane Gardner who is Bruguier’s Cabin Education Chair, as well as Manape LaMere.

LaMere shared about the history of War Eagle, and why remembering the legacy is so important.

“We need to remember our history and the people that helped form it, and form this area, first moved in here, why they came. They came for the rivers for the trapping. War Eagle and Bruguier were friends. It’s important to remember that, you know, we need that kindness today in this day and age,” said Liz Blachnik, Girls of ‘68 President.

The Girls of ‘68 have been care takers of Bruguier’s Cabin since 1933. Their main purpose is to preserve the cabin, and teach this history to fourth graders when they take their Sioux City history trip.

Starting in June, Bruguier’s Cabin in Riverside Park will be open to the public on the second Sunday of the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

