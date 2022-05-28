Hot, breezy, and a few storm chances stick with us through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To start off our Memorial Day weekend, Saturday has been hot and breezy across the KTIV viewing area. This afternoon highs are expected to fall in the upper 80s and low 90s with a southeastern wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight looks to stay mild with a few storm chances possible in far weather Siouxland. Some of our very far western counties are in a slight risk for severe weather late tonight. If storms do develop strong and gusty winds and small sized hail will be the main threats. Otherwise staying in the upper 60s overnight tonight with increasing cloud cover overhead. A breeze from the southeast will be sticking with us as well between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts tonight could reach 30 miles per hour.

Sunday is looking to be another day to be weather aware in Siouxland. Nearly all of western and central Siouxland are in an enhanced risk for severe weather by tomorrow night. We look to start the day warm and cloudy with highs in the low 90s by the afternoon. The wind will stay strong throughout the day from the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Sunday evening is when we are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop across the viewing area. There is an Enhanced Risk that has been issued for parts of central and western Siouxland, a Slight Risk for severe storms has been issued for our eastern counties as well. If storms do develop it will be wise to have several different ways to receive weather alerts. A few tornados, strong and damaging wind, and large sized hail are all possibilities.

