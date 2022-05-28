Advertisement

Sioux City students celebrate high school graduation

Sioux City Community School District students gather at the Tyson Events Center for high school...
Sioux City Community School District students gather at the Tyson Events Center for high school graduation(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was a big day for local students as over 900 Sioux City Community School District high school seniors received their high school diplomas.

There were three different high school graduation ceremonies throughout the day at the Tyson Events Center to honor the high school graduates of North High School, West High School, VIBE Academy, and East High School.

This year’s class of 2022 is also the first graduating class of VIBE academy. The District’s virtual school first opened its doors in the fall of 2021 and is celebrating its first class of graduates.

Congratulations to all of the graduating seniors, and best of luck in the future!

