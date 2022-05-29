Advertisement

Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe.

Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police said the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Siouxland Farm Sale Shatters Record in Plymouth County
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Camper vans lined up at South Sioux City's Scenic Park Campground for Memorial Day Weekend.
How campers are combating rising gas prices
Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now...
Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Latest News

Tonight looks to stay mild with a few storm chances possible in far weather Siouxland.
Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley Saturday Night Outlook
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19