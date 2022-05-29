Bikers celebrate Memorial Day with ‘Thunder on the Missouri’ ride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Motorcycle riders across the Midwest met up Sunday afternoon at the American Legion Hall in Sergeant Bluff for Sioux City’s 8th annual Thunder on the Missouri.

The ride is modeled after the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride that takes place each year in Washington DC.

Bikers met up at the community center to enjoy food and drinks before riding as a group to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. Once they get there, a memorial service is held at the park’s Vietnam Memorial Wall.

Organizers were impressed with this year’s turnout, with over 300 bikers participating.

“I think this is a great, great turnout for the bikes and everybody that’s here today,” said Aaron Van Beek, President and Director of the Midwest Honor Flight. “I know a lot of groups have come from all over the Tri-State Area here to come and really be a part of this.”

The day is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and recognizing the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Many of those participating had a personal connection to the cause.

“Why do I ride?” said Larry Haitz, Director of Thunder on the Missouri. “Because I have a lot of friends here that are Vietnam veterans. I have a classmate that’s on the wall over there, and it’s personal for me.”

Patches, hats and other souvenirs were also sold at the event. All of the proceeds go to Midwest Honor Flights, an organization that helps fly veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials honoring the wars they served in.

