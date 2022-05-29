Advertisement

College enrollment drops as more students move toward trade jobs

Cedar Rapids Prairie High School graduation in 2022.
Cedar Rapids Prairie High School graduation in 2022.
By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 28, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, a number of high school seniors across Eastern Iowa graduated and prepared for the next step in their lives.

For some, going to a four-year university wasn’t in the plans.

“I plan on pursuing my electrical apprenticeship at Price Electric,” Amadi Kawlilwa, a Cedar Rapids Prairie High School senior, said.

“I want to be a tattoo artist,” Cadence Osborn, another graduating senior at Prairie, said.

Four-year college enrollment has been slowly dropping since 2012, but a study conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed it plummeted over the last two years. The nonprofit tracks education data on a national level. According to its figures, enrollment was down by over 1 million students between 2019 and 2021.

The University of Iowa’s enrollment has dropped from 24,476 in the fall of 2016 to 21,608 in 2021.

“[I’m] not a school person,” Osborn said.

Community college enrollment has also taken a hit dropping 13% nationwide. While there’s a change in how graduates are starting the next chapter of their lives, walking that stage was walking into a variety of new opportunities.

“There’s a lot of opportunities and other possibilities out there,” Kawlilwa said.

Finkenauer visits Sioux City