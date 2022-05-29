Advertisement

Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

Omaha Police say the suspect had several drug pipes on him
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school.

Omaha police said the man was a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.”

Police said a homeowner confronted him. They argued, and the man threatened the homeowner.

The homeowner chased the man. The man dropped his chainsaw but the homeowner tackled him a few blocks further west, near Holy Cross Catholic Church and its school. Police said they found several drug pipes on the man.

