Severe storms possible starting Sunday evening and going through Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All eyes should be to the skies heading into Sunday night as a substantial severe weather risk will be over Siouxland.

The severe storms could begin Sunday evening, mainly after 7 pm, with western Siouxland being the most favored area for the first storms.

An “enhanced risk” of severe storms runs from Sioux City and points to the north and west of us.

As the storms form, they’ll move to the northeast and will be capable of winds over 70 miles per hour, hail possibly larger than golf balls, and possible tornado development.

Some of these storms could continue into the first half of Sunday night before things should settle down some with lows in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Monday will then give us another chance of severe storms, especially as we get into the afternoon hours.

A cold front will be moving through and northern Siouxland will be in an “enhance risk” of severe storms where very gusty winds, large hail, and a tornado threat will once again be with us.

Expect highs on Monday to be in the upper 80s.

Those storms should move east of Siouxland by pretty early Monday night and then a quieter weather pattern will be settling in.

Tuesday should give us a nice amount of sunshine and it will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s with breezy conditions.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for all the latest regarding the severe weather situation through the rest of our Memorial Day holiday.

