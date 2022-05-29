Sioux City Knights of Columbus support nonprofits with monthly can & bottle drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Knights of Columbus are doing their part to make a difference in the community, and the environment.

This past Saturday, they held their monthly can and bottle drive at supermarkets and other locations across the Sioux City area.

On the fourth Saturday of each month, locals can bring all of their aluminum cans and plastic and glass bottles to these pickup sites and drop them in wire pens set up outside. The Knights visit each site and pick up the cans, and sort them in the following days.

“A lot of people don’t save and redeem their cans and bottles,” said Noel DCruz, Treasurer for the Sioux City Knights of Columbus. “You see a lot at the sides of the streets. You see a lot of people tossing it into the garbage. So we thought that there was no real effort across the city to collect these. So we thought we’d save the environment, and it’s a simple project where we can raise money.”

The drive brings in around $300 each month, and all of the proceeds are distributed between two local nonprofits: Camp High Hopes and the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Knights hope to do more drives in the future and are always looking for volunteers. If you are interested or want more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.

