1 Killed In UTV Accident In Plymouth County
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Person was killed and another injured in an Utility Task Vehicle accident in Plymouth County, Iowa.
20-Year-Old Zoey Rene Cason was driving the UTV down and turned left to avoid a fence post.
the vehicle than rolled causing the death of Zoey Rene Cason.
the 2-seater UTV was occupied by 4 people and no seat belts were worn.
the driver was taken to the hospital by friends where she was pronounced dead
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.