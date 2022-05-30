Advertisement

1 Killed In UTV Accident In Plymouth County

By Phillip Prather
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Person was killed and another injured in an Utility Task Vehicle accident in Plymouth County, Iowa.

20-Year-Old Zoey Rene Cason was driving the UTV down and turned left to avoid a fence post.

the vehicle than rolled causing the death of Zoey Rene Cason.

the 2-seater UTV was occupied by 4 people and no seat belts were worn.

the driver was taken to the hospital by friends where she was pronounced dead

