1 man injured after shooting incident in Yankton, SD

(WIS)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police in Yankton, South Dakota continue to investigate a shooting incident that injured a person Saturday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m offices were dispatched to the 700 block of Whiting Drive. There they found a parked vehicle and a male driver who had been shot.

Police say his injury appeared to be from a “negligent discharge from a firearm.”

The driver was responsive to officers on the scene and was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released.

Two other people in the vehicle were not hurt.

