1 man injured after shooting incident in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police in Yankton, South Dakota continue to investigate a shooting incident that injured a person Saturday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m offices were dispatched to the 700 block of Whiting Drive. There they found a parked vehicle and a male driver who had been shot.

Police say his injury appeared to be from a “negligent discharge from a firearm.”

The driver was responsive to officers on the scene and was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released.

Two other people in the vehicle were not hurt.

