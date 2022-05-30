19-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A 19-year-old Sioux City woman has died of injuries suffered in a UTV crash that happened just after midnight Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as Zoey Cason.

The accident happened on private property along K-18, about three miles north of Sioux City.

The patrol says it was a 2-seat UTV, but there were four people on it, none of them wearing seatbelts. Investigators say Cason was driving the UTV down a hill when she hit the brakes and turned to avoid hitting a fence post. That caused the vehicle to roll.

Cason was taken by friends to Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger, 20-year-old Cass Camarigg of Sioux City, was injured in the crash and taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. The condition of the other passengers has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

