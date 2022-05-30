2 dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, NE crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead and 19 others were transported to hospitals after an overnight crash in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to a social media post by the Lincoln Police Department, two female occupants died at the scene of the crash near 52nd and O Streets. Both fatalities were occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, LPD said.

Of the 19 people injured, some of whom include pedestrians, one has life-threatening injuries, police said in a Facebook post.

In a press release Monday, Bryan Medical Center said staff cared for ten people injured in the crash, including seven at Bryan West and three at Bryan East. Of those ten, one person is in critical condition, while another is in serious condition. Eight patients were treated and released from the hospital.

In a tweet, LPD said O Street, between 48th and 56th Streets, would be shut down in both directions for the next few hours. Both directions were reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash, according to a reporter on the scene. One of the vehicles ended up on a sidewalk.

