Advertisement

2 dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, NE crash

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead and 19 others were transported to hospitals after an overnight crash in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to a social media post by the Lincoln Police Department, two female occupants died at the scene of the crash near 52nd and O Streets. Both fatalities were occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, LPD said.

Of the 19 people injured, some of whom include pedestrians, one has life-threatening injuries, police said in a Facebook post.

In a press release Monday, Bryan Medical Center said staff cared for ten people injured in the crash, including seven at Bryan West and three at Bryan East. Of those ten, one person is in critical condition, while another is in serious condition. Eight patients were treated and released from the hospital.

Two dead and 19 others injured after an overnight crash on O Street, according to LPD in a...
Two dead and 19 others injured after an overnight crash on O Street, according to LPD in a Facebook post.(KOLN)

In a tweet, LPD said O Street, between 48th and 56th Streets, would be shut down in both directions for the next few hours. Both directions were reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash, according to a reporter on the scene. One of the vehicles ended up on a sidewalk.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Plymouth County farm sells for record-breaking $2.5 million
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 8 am Monday for much of northwest Iowa
Sunday is looking to be another day to be weather aware in Siouxland. Nearly all of western and...
Severe storms possible late in the day Sunday
Omaha Police say the suspect had several drug pipes on him
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

Latest News

A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
19-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
Source: KCBD Graphic
1 Killed In UTV Accident In Plymouth County
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
2 People Killed After Car Crashes Into Crowd
Dog Walk Forecast: Otis
Dog Walk Forecast: Otis