2 People Killed After Car Crashes Into Crowd

By Phillip Prather
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Sioux City (KTIV) - According to the Lincoln Police Department 2 people have been killed and 19 others have been sent to the hospital following a crash Sunday night.

One has life threatening injuries.

Reports suggest that a car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle before they both hit the a crowd.

both people who died were occupants of one of the vehicles.

