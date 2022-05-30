2 People Killed After Car Crashes Into Crowd
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Sioux City (KTIV) - According to the Lincoln Police Department 2 people have been killed and 19 others have been sent to the hospital following a crash Sunday night.
One has life threatening injuries.
Reports suggest that a car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle before they both hit the a crowd.
both people who died were occupants of one of the vehicles.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.