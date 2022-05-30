Advertisement

20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in western Iowa say one person is missing after a boat sank into the Missouri River.

Harrison County officials say on Sunday, just before midnight, they received a report of a boat taking on water and sinking. The incident took place on the Missouri River south of Remington Boat Landing.

Multiple agencies responded and when the first crews got to the scene they discovered a boat that was rescuing subjects from the river. Responders interviewed all those involved and confirmed a female was missing.

At this time, the female has not been identified. Recovery efforts are in place to recover the boat and missing person.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Plymouth County farm sells for record-breaking $2.5 million
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
19-year-old East High school graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 8 am Monday for much of northwest Iowa
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, NE crash

Latest News

Tornado Watch in effect for most of Siouxland
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Memorial Day Afternoon Forecast
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
19-year-old East High school graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, NE crash