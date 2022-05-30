Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address used to commemorate soldiers on Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On this Memorial Day, people turned out to remember U.S. military veterans, who gave their lives for their country. And one such ceremony occurred here in Sioux City.

When Jill Miller read a plaque with part of Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address, she knew it would be perfect to share at an upcoming Memorial Day remembrance ceremony. What the crowd on hand Monday didn’t know, is Miller would share the passage in a song.

“And the last line just really touched me ‘as surely as they will be, will be touched again by the better angels of our nature.’ And it just so I kind of went off this as much as I could to write a song,” said Jill Miller, a singer-songwriter.

And the central theme across all speakers here on Memorial Day was that of unity. All said service is ingrained in the fabric of America.

“Service is part of being in this country. We live and breathe duty, service, honor, freedom, and protecting those freedoms,” said Rene Lapierre, commander of the Morningside Legion Post 697.

Prior to the ceremony, volunteers placed about 4,000 American flags on the graves of service members inside the Memorial Park Cemetery. They plan to do so again next year, a sign veterans won’t quickly be forgotten.

If you missed this year’s ceremony, it will be held again next year at the same place and time at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at Memorial Park Cemetery near the Tower of Legends.

