Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting an event to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The 2022 Pride Festival is here to let people have fun and recognize members of the LGBTQ community. There will be things like an organizational fair, prizes, and free food.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival takes place on Saturday June 4 at Noon at the Sioux City Museum outdoor green space and on Fourth St between Nebraska and Jackson St.

