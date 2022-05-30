Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting an event to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The 2022 Pride Festival is here to let people have fun and recognize members of the LGBTQ community. There will be things like an organizational fair, prizes, and free food.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival takes place on Saturday June 4 at Noon at the Sioux City Museum outdoor green space and on Fourth St between Nebraska and Jackson St.

If any information is needed, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Plymouth County farm sells for record-breaking $2.5 million
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
19-year-old East High school graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 8 am Monday for much of northwest Iowa
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, NE crash

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters
Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters
Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab
Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Harry Potter Live
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Harry Potter Live