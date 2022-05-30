Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

