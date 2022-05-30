Late-game comeback falls short as X’s drop series finale with RedHawks 7-6

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even after a back-and-forth battle with first place Fargo-Moorhead (12-3), it proved to be too much as Sioux City (3-11) drops their matchup on Sunday 7-6. This marks the X’s ninth loss in their last 10 games heading into another 6-game homestand with Milwaukee and Gary Southshore. Gabe Snyder went 2-5 on the day scoring twice, and cracking a towering solo-home run just inside the right field foul pole to pull Sioux City within two runs.

In his third game with the team, former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Danny Amaral went 3-4, driving in a run and also scoring twice. He also had two big grabs in center field, including this one in the fifth inning.

X’s are back at on Tuesday, May 31st as they open their series with the Milkmen at 7:05 at Lewis & Clark Park.

