Advertisement

Late-game comeback falls short as X’s drop series finale with RedHawks 7-6

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even after a back-and-forth battle with first place Fargo-Moorhead (12-3), it proved to be too much as Sioux City (3-11) drops their matchup on Sunday 7-6. This marks the X’s ninth loss in their last 10 games heading into another 6-game homestand with Milwaukee and Gary Southshore. Gabe Snyder went 2-5 on the day scoring twice, and cracking a towering solo-home run just inside the right field foul pole to pull Sioux City within two runs.

In his third game with the team, former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Danny Amaral went 3-4, driving in a run and also scoring twice. He also had two big grabs in center field, including this one in the fifth inning.

X’s are back at on Tuesday, May 31st as they open their series with the Milkmen at 7:05 at Lewis & Clark Park.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Siouxland Farm Sale Shatters Record in Plymouth County
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident
Sunday is looking to be another day to be weather aware in Siouxland. Nearly all of western and...
Severe storms possible late in the day Sunday
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Omaha Police say the suspect had several drug pipes on him
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

Latest News

The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team is heading to the state tournament for the third...
Bishop Heelan girls soccer punches ticket to state tournament with 7-1 win over Western Christian
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games
The Western Christian Wolfpack celebrate Miles Baccam's goal against Sioux Center
Spencer, Western Christian advance to boys state tournament
The Dutchmen baseball team stands for the national anthem before the game
MOC-Floyd Valley tops West Lyon 2-1, opens season with 3-0 record