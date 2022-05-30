More severe storms possible Monday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to track northeast of Siouxland this morning. Lingering showers will be possible through the mid-morning hours on Monday. Several of Siouxland’s northwest Iowa counties will remain in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8 AM this morning.

Following the storms Yankton County, SD is in a High Wind Warning through 7 AM this morning where we could see gusts between 60-70 miles per hour following the severe storms that rolled through overnight. These wind gusts are due to wake low winds that have developed on the back end of these storms. Apart from the storm chances it will be a breezy day today. We will continue to see a southern wind sweep through the region between 15 and 30 miles per hour. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour will be possible.

As we make our way throughout the day today it will be another day to stay weather aware across the region. Highs are expected to get into the upper 80s with a nice clearing expected early this afternoon. This clearing and break for the atmosphere could help produce some wicked thunderstorms this evening in portions of Siouxland. Currently many of our northern counties are in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather this evening, with a slight risk covering the remainder of the viewing area. If storms are able to develop the primary threat will be strong and damaging winds, large sized hail, and we cannot rule out a few tornadoes as well.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will wrap up in the evening hours leaving us partly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows are expected to get into the upper 50s with a southern breeze between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday, we look to clear the skies and welcome some cooler temperatures.

For the latest on the storm chances and your full Memorial Day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today on KTIV and News 4 at Noon on the CW.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.