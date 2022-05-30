Residents clean up storm damage in Galva and Holstein, IA

GALVA, Iowa (KTIV) - Strong storms, overnight, did damage across Siouxland. Two of the hardest-hit areas may be Galva and Holstein, Iowa.

Driving along Highway 20, near Holstein, the damage was easy to see in people’s yards, and to their farm buildings.

David Thorborg woke up to a clap of thunder shaking his house, and he immediately went to the basement. When the storm passed, he went outside and found tree branches broken off and scattered all over his yard and driveway.

There was other damage to his property as well. Just down the road, more damage was done to outbuildings and trees were uprooted.

In the neighboring town of Galva, community members came together for clean-up after storms blew through. Shortly after the storms passed through, people were out helping clear fallen trees and debris. Trees fell onto sheds, over pools and on power lines.

The Muckey family got members of the community to gather for pizza and beverages after cleaning up.

“If it wasn’t for everybody working together this would take a lot longer and there’d be a lot more, uh, people could get hurt more, you know, with all the help, many hands, light work,” said Brad Yearous.

