Possible severe weather throughout the day into the night

**Tornado Watch for Central and Northern Siouxland until 6 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders have had to keep an extra eye to the sky over the past couple of days as severe weather has been threatening the area, and we’re not quite done yet.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Siouxland until 6 pm.

The system causing these thunderstorms will continue to move to the east and our chances of severe will be moving out of the area in the overnight hours.

In the meantime, we still could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible for our Monday evening until about 10 pm.

While hail and gusty winds continue to be the primary threat, we still can’t rule out a tornado.

As those storms move to the east tonight, conditions will quiet down and cool down with lows in the upper 50s.

By tomorrow we see things start to clear up leaving us with a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 70s and a breezy westerly wind.

Tomorrow night we have mostly clear skies and much cooler temperatures leveling off in the upper 40s.

Wednesday keeps temperatures cooler than what we have been seeing lately with highs around 70 and a few showers may enter the area in the afternoon.

After a few showers may linger into the evening hours, skies will begin to clear a bit and lows will be in the upper 40s.

Clouds roll out of the area by Thursday morning leaving us with a sunny day and highs in the lower 70s.

Friday brings us another day of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

By Friday night cloud cover returns and there is a slight chance of showers, mostly after midnight with lows in the mid 50s.

