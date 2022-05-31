Advertisement

2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway

One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened on Highway 96.(WGEM)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - Two people were “critically injured” after a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in southeast South Dakota.

At about 2:30 p.m. the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was sent to an accident on SD Highway 50 several miles east of Vermillion. When first responders got to the scene, they found a pickup had left the roadway and ended up in a creek bed about 100 yards down from the roadway.

Officials say one of the people in the pickup had exited the vehicle and was walking on the highway. They were transported to a Vermillion hospital before being flown to a trauma center.

Another person remained trapped in the vehicle, and responders had to extricate them from the vehicle. After safely getting that person out, officials say they were sent to a nearby landing area and transported by helicopter to a trauma center.

The names of the two people hurt in the accident have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
19-year-old East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This photo shows farm damage off Highway 20 near Holstein, Iowa.
Residents clean up storm damage in Galva and Holstein, IA
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

Latest News

Sioux City police say reporting stolen firearms is one way to prevent gun violence
With the past few days seeing some turbulent weather, Siouxland sees a nice break with a mild...
Milder weather in the forecast
Sioux City police work on ways to keep the Siouxland community safe from gun violence.
Sioux City police say reporting stolen firearms is one way to prevent gun violence
ATV and UTV safety