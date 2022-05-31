2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - Two people were “critically injured” after a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in southeast South Dakota.

At about 2:30 p.m. the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was sent to an accident on SD Highway 50 several miles east of Vermillion. When first responders got to the scene, they found a pickup had left the roadway and ended up in a creek bed about 100 yards down from the roadway.

Officials say one of the people in the pickup had exited the vehicle and was walking on the highway. They were transported to a Vermillion hospital before being flown to a trauma center.

Another person remained trapped in the vehicle, and responders had to extricate them from the vehicle. After safely getting that person out, officials say they were sent to a nearby landing area and transported by helicopter to a trauma center.

The names of the two people hurt in the accident have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.