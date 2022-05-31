Advertisement

Comment period extended on proposal for new air carrier at Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport
(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland will have 15 additional days to submit comments on a proposal from Boutique Air to take over service at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

According to a federal filing, the U.S. Department of Transportation has moved back the final day the community can make comments to June 24. After that, the DOT will decide whether Boutique Air takes over as the only commercial provider at the airport.

The airport board of trustees has asked the DOT to reject Boutique Air’s proposal and instead allow current provider SkyWest to fly seven round-trip weekly flights instead of the current 12.

To submit a comment, email michael.gormas@dot.gov.

