Cooler temperatures and less humidity return Tuesday in Siouxland

Throughout the day today expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a strong western wind sweeping through the region between 10 and 20 miles per hour. This afternoon winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour. Highs today are expected to get into the low 70s.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an active day of severe storms yesterday in Siouxland, we welcome cooler temperatures and less humidity to the KTIV viewing area for our Tuesday. This morning temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s with a southwestern breeze between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies are overhead as well.

Throughout the day today expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a strong western wind sweeping through the region between 10 and 20 miles per hour. This afternoon winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour. Highs today are expected to get into the low 70s.

Tonight, we will clear the skies and settle down the wind some. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 40s for many Siouxlanders, and we will see a northwestern breeze between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking to be another mild spring day in Siouxland.

For more on what the rest of the work week looks like and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

