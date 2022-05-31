Advertisement

Free meals available for youth in South Sioux City

Students receive their free summer meals in South Sioux City on Tuesday.
Students receive their free summer meals in South Sioux City on Tuesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Anyone 18 years of age or younger can get free breakfast and lunch at South Sioux City Schools every weekday this summer.

The program, known as the “2022 Summer Feed,” launched May 31.

Breakfast and lunch meals are currently available at South Sioux City Middle School and will be available at Covington and Harney Elementary Schools starting June 6.

Lunches are currently available at Dakota City Elementary school on a trial basis. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m., while lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program serves kids without reliable food at home, in daycares and anyone who needs a meal.

“I think a lot of people realize that some of our students are home alone during the day, the older ones, or some of them just don’t have access to the food that is healthy and good,” said Lance Swanson, a district spokesperson.

The middle school site will end on June 24, but the elementary school sites in South Sioux City will remain until July 29. Patrons will need to press a buzzer to be let into the school.

No identification is necessary, and participants don’t need to be enrolled in South Sioux City.

