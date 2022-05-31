Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowan is set to go head-to-head with spellers from across the country at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Edith Dawson, an 8th grader at Mount Vernon Middle School, will take part in the 94th event when it kicks off Tuesday morning with the preliminary rounds.

Dawson also competes in her school’s Science Olympiad team, plays piano, and loves to read and run.

This year’s spelling bee marks the first to be fully back since the pandemic started, but there are still just half the spellers there were three years ago.

In total, 234 young people from across the U.S. and four other countries are competing.

