Advertisement

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
19-year-old East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This photo shows farm damage off Highway 20 near Holstein, Iowa.
Residents clean up storm damage in Galva and Holstein, IA
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide...
Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd
Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide...
Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera