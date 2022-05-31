Advertisement

Milder weather in the forecast

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the past few days of rather turbulent weather, Siouxland can look forward to much calmer weather this week.

Today sees mostly sunny skies and much milder temperatures reaching up to the mid 70s, with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph at times gusting to 25 mph.

By tonight these winds calm down to between 5 to 10 mph, and lows level off in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies greet us on Wednesday morning, but by afternoon clouds roll in bringing with them a possible isolated shower or two across the area and keeping temperatures mild, only reaching the upper 60s.

Wednesday night, we see more possible isolated showers and partly cloudy skies clearing after midnight with lows in the mid 40s.

This overnight clearing allows for sunny skies on Thursday and highs to reach the mid 70s, although northwest winds could become breezy in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

By Friday night clouds enter the area and showers are likely mostly after midnight with lows in the upper 50s.

These showers continue through Saturday morning and could carry on into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night sees more chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday starts out mostly cloudy, but as the day goes on skies become partly sunny with the possibility of an isolated shower and highs in the mid 70s.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for your most up to date forecast through the week.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
19-year-old East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This photo shows farm damage off Highway 20 near Holstein, Iowa.
Residents clean up storm damage in Galva and Holstein, IA
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

Latest News

Throughout the day today expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a strong western wind...
Cooler temperatures and less humidity return Tuesday in Siouxland
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Cooler and less humid weather moves in for Tuesday
Tornado Watch in effect for most of Siouxland
Tornado Watch in effect for most of Siouxland
More severe storms possible Memorial Day
More severe storms possible Memorial Day