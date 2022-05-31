Milder weather in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the past few days of rather turbulent weather, Siouxland can look forward to much calmer weather this week.

Today sees mostly sunny skies and much milder temperatures reaching up to the mid 70s, with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph at times gusting to 25 mph.

By tonight these winds calm down to between 5 to 10 mph, and lows level off in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies greet us on Wednesday morning, but by afternoon clouds roll in bringing with them a possible isolated shower or two across the area and keeping temperatures mild, only reaching the upper 60s.

Wednesday night, we see more possible isolated showers and partly cloudy skies clearing after midnight with lows in the mid 40s.

This overnight clearing allows for sunny skies on Thursday and highs to reach the mid 70s, although northwest winds could become breezy in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

By Friday night clouds enter the area and showers are likely mostly after midnight with lows in the upper 50s.

These showers continue through Saturday morning and could carry on into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night sees more chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday starts out mostly cloudy, but as the day goes on skies become partly sunny with the possibility of an isolated shower and highs in the mid 70s.

