More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than 2,800 people are experiencing power outages in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company, around 2,300 people do not have power. Meanwhile, around 550 people in the Storm Lake region are out of power.

MidAmerican says the power is out due to weather related events. They say they are currently working on bringing the power back up.

MidAmerican has not revealed when the power will come back on.

This is a ongoing story. This story will be updated once new information is released.

