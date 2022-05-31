Advertisement

More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity(MGN)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than 2,800 people are experiencing power outages in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company, around 2,300 people do not have power. Meanwhile, around 550 people in the Storm Lake region are out of power.

MidAmerican says the power is out due to weather related events. They say they are currently working on bringing the power back up.

MidAmerican has not revealed when the power will come back on.

This is a ongoing story. This story will be updated once new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
19-year-old East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
$25,000 an acre for the former Rolling's estate, outpaces the old record by nearly $5,000.
Plymouth County farm sells for record-breaking $2.5 million
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Possible severe weather throughout the day into the night
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address used to honor service members on Memorial Day
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd