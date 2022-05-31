No major injuries after rollover near Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Four people walked away with no serious injuries after a rollover accident Monday morning despite heavy damage to the vehicle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 a.m. Monday they responded to a one-vehicle rollover just two miles north of Stanton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened when a northbound car lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times into a field. The driver, 29-year-old Andris Castillo-Machado, and three other adult occupants were treated at the scene. They declined medical transport.

Authorities say it is unclear if seat belts were in use and the vehicle is a total loss. Speed is considered a contributing factor to the crash.

Castillo-Machado was cited for having no operators license.

No injuries were reported after a vehicle rolled multiple times near Stanton, Nebraska. (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

