Plymouth County deputies speak on ATV and UTV safety

PLYMOUTH COUNTY (KTIV) - In the last few days, there have been two fatal accidents involving UTVs and ATVs in Siouxland.

ATVs and UTVs are used on local farms and for recreational purposes. But Siouxland authorities say safety is becoming a concern when it comes to operating the vehicles.

Driving is an everyday task for most Americans, but when operating machines like side-by-sides, ATVs or UTVss, authorities say it’s important to take extra precautions. They say getting behind the wheel of these vehicles is not exactly like driving a car. A big difference is the use of a helmet to protect your head from injury if an accident happens.

Other rules of the road apply when it comes to operating all vehicles.

“I would say all the same things that we would talk about whether you’re in a car or a commercial motor vehicle. Slow down, the studies on speeding have indicated that your saving literally minutes over a month of time, so slow down. Keep your distractions away, get rid of the cell phone put it away don’t use your cell phone, make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt and make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in the area,” said Rick Sing, Plymouth County’s Chief Deputy.

Matt Struve of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department thinks doing a few things can hopefully lower the number of accidents that are happening.

“Just looking at the stats, it appears as if the crashes are going up and the resolution to that would be to slow down and buckle up and to pay attention to what we’re doing no more distractions inside the vehicle, and hopefully things get better,” said Struve.

If you’re new to driving UTVs and ATVs, you can visit Iowa DNR’s website for pointers and safety classes. Also, the manufacturer provides a booklet of key information, and makes sure the machine you’re operating is age-appropriate.

