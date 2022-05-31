Sioux City Food Truck Fridays begin on June 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Food Truck Fridays are to return this week for the 2022 season.

According to a press release, Food Truck Fridays will begin on June 3 at Pearl Street Park. Organizers say the event goes for a 13-week summer season and ends on Aug. 26. Each Friday, the event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This year, the event will start with about 10 trucks. Additional spots may be added as the season goes on.

“It’s been incredible to see Siouxland’s food truck scene rapidly develop over the past 7 years,” said Sam Burrish, a volunteer organizer. “The scene continues to thrive and evolve at the event and across Siouxland. Food culture and entrepreneurship are important to our vibrant community. We’re excited to continue highlighting downtown Sioux City with this event.”

Weekly vendor lists will be posted on the Facebook page for Food Truck Fridays.

