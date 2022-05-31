Advertisement

Sioux City police say reporting stolen firearms is one way to prevent gun violence

By Morgan Jones
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - June is national gun violence awareness month, and Sioux City police are working to keep the community safe from gun violence.

Officers say guns in Siouxland tend to get stolen and used for crime. They recommend people keep them locked away and out of reach. If your firearm is stolen, police say it’s important to report the incident to local law enforcement with its serial number.

“Being responsible gun owners, knowing what the safety precautions are and safety protocols in storing guns safely too so that way we can try to keep them out of the hands of people that would want to steal our weapons and use them in crimes and such. Also when people report firearms that are stolen and have their serial numbers, that helps us recover those and get them back to them sooner and also hold those criminals accountable.”

Police say they want to make sure that stores are following guidelines and selling guns within the laws of the state and the federal government.

