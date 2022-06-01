Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Farm Bureau is hosting a grocery event.

The Grocery Grab is an fun event to grab a cart full of food and groceries. All the food and other donations go to food pantries across the United States.

The Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab takes place Wednesday June 8 at Onawa Fiesta Foods in Onawa, Iowa.

If more information is required, you can visit the bureau’s Facebook page here.

