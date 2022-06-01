Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Farm Bureau is hosting a grocery event.

The Grocery Grab is an fun event to grab a cart full of food and groceries. All the food and other donations go to food pantries across the United States.

The Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab takes place Wednesday June 8 at Onawa Fiesta Foods in Onawa, Iowa.

If more information is required, you can visit the bureau’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters
Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters
Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab
Around Siouxland: Monona County Farm Bureau Grocery Grab
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Festival