Advertisement

Camp High Hopes preparing for this summer’s Rib Fest

By Tyler Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Preparations are underway for Camp High Hope’s Fundraiser, Rib Fest. The event will include 15 to 20 amateur barbecue teams, who will compete for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes.

This year, the grand champion barbecue team will win an all-expense-paid trip for four to Virginia to learn from World Famous Pitt Master, Tuffy Stone.

Sarah Morgan of Camp High Hopes, says it’s an essential part of having a fun, inexpensive summer.

“This is a very good deal. And it’s $12 to get in and it’s $12 to eat. So this is a very affordable fundraiser for many families too. Not too mention kids, 12 and under get in free. “There are tons of things for kids to do that’s free in the park, while you’re there in the park at Ribfest. So it’s affordable family fun,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes.

The event, which happens Saturday, June 18, at Battery Park, from noon to 3 p.m., will include food, raffles, and music. Children, 12 and under, get in free.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA

Latest News

Camp High Hopes preparing for this summer’s Rib Fest
South Sioux City public library had free ice cream to celebrate their new electronics open to...
South Sioux City public library kicks off summer with ice cream social
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police investigating Wednesday shooting; still looking for suspect
Storm Team 4 Future Track
The sun returns to Siouxland but it won't stay around for long
Girls Inc. stays ahead of nationwide child care employee shortages.
How Girls Inc. is overcoming child care employee shortages