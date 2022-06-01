Camp High Hopes preparing for this summer’s Rib Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Preparations are underway for Camp High Hope’s Fundraiser, Rib Fest. The event will include 15 to 20 amateur barbecue teams, who will compete for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes.

This year, the grand champion barbecue team will win an all-expense-paid trip for four to Virginia to learn from World Famous Pitt Master, Tuffy Stone.

Sarah Morgan of Camp High Hopes, says it’s an essential part of having a fun, inexpensive summer.

“This is a very good deal. And it’s $12 to get in and it’s $12 to eat. So this is a very affordable fundraiser for many families too. Not too mention kids, 12 and under get in free. “There are tons of things for kids to do that’s free in the park, while you’re there in the park at Ribfest. So it’s affordable family fun,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes.

The event, which happens Saturday, June 18, at Battery Park, from noon to 3 p.m., will include food, raffles, and music. Children, 12 and under, get in free.

