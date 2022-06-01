Advertisement

Food Truck Fridays kicks off their 7th year this week

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Food Truck Friday is kicking off June 3 in Pearl Street Park marking its seventh year in Sioux City.

Organizers say over the last few years the event has drawn the public into the downtown district of Sioux City.

This year a few new trucks will make their way into the rotation. They will have about ten trucks weekly with eight of them returning week in and week out.

Sam Burrish, who helps organize the event, says it’s made possible thanks to the community.

“Food culture and entrepreneurship are important to our vibrant community. A lot of people come out because they want to celebrate those ideas, celebrate our downtown district, and then also there is a big social aspect to it,” said Burrish.

Food Truck Fridays give local entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their businesses. Third-year participant and owner of Sweet Treats by K&B, Nikki Morey, expects this year to be another successful one.

“I think this year I expect it to be a good turnout. I think people are going to start enjoying our food more. They’re going to be out more, enjoying the fresh air, and just having a really good time,” said Morey.

Organizers expect hundreds of people to come out this year for Food Truck Fridays.

