How Girls Inc. is overcoming child care employee shortages

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As daycare shortages and price increases become a topic for discussion among families this summer, one local child care service has found a way to turn things around.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit organization for girls in elementary school to gain a better experience in math, science, and other subjects. While other child care services are experiencing employee shortages, Girls Inc. leaders say their staff remains steady.

“We have been very fortunate in having a lot of returning staff from prior years, and also we’re very fortunate to have a group of alums. Girls who came here when they were young girls, who are now in college and are interested in giving back to the community. We’ve been very fortunate,” said Mandy Engel-Cartie, the executive director of Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. also focuses on providing opportunities for children from lower-income families.

Engel-Cartie says a lot of young women are signed up for their activities this summer. The organization wants to make sure everyone has an opportunity to be a part of its program.

“We do have a sliding pay scale that is income-based, but any event that a family is struggling and they’re not able to make payments we do have a scholarship program and we also have a lot of generous donors that make that possible, so all families and all girls are able to participate in our program,” says Olivia Ray, Girls Inc. Program Director.

Girls Inc. is set to launch a new program called, “Toolbox,” which will give young women the opportunity to learn skilled trades.

