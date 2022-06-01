Iowa’s Senator Grassley hosts a Cattle Market Roundup

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa’s Senator Grassley hosted a Cattle Market Roundup on May 31st. Cattle producers gathered in Cherokee to hear from Senator Grassley about his work with the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The measure would improve competition and transparency among meat packers. Senator Grassley, along with Congressman Randy Feenstra, discussed their continued push for the bill. They also allowed many of the cattle producers to voice their experiences and thoughts on what should be changed.

“They work their butt off year-round to raise cattle and then sometimes make a little bit, most of the time to loose and be up against the fact that four meat packers have their daily kill lined up because of contracting by the big feed lots. They don’t even know if they are getting a fair price if they get a price.” -

Senator Grassley also stated they have many co-sponsors and other supporters who will help support the bill.

