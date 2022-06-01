Advertisement

Iowa’s Senator Grassley hosts a Cattle Market Roundup

Senator Grassley talking to local cattle producers
Senator Grassley talking to local cattle producers(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa’s Senator Grassley hosted a Cattle Market Roundup on May 31st. Cattle producers gathered in Cherokee to hear from Senator Grassley about his work with the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The measure would improve competition and transparency among meat packers. Senator Grassley, along with Congressman Randy Feenstra, discussed their continued push for the bill. They also allowed many of the cattle producers to voice their experiences and thoughts on what should be changed.

“They work their butt off year-round to raise cattle and then sometimes make a little bit, most of the time to loose and be up against the fact that four meat packers have their daily kill lined up because of contracting by the big feed lots. They don’t even know if they are getting a fair price if they get a price.” -

Senator Grassley also stated they have many co-sponsors and other supporters who will help support the bill.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
19-year-old East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This photo shows farm damage off Highway 20 near Holstein, Iowa.
Residents clean up storm damage in Galva and Holstein, IA

Latest News

One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
Sioux City police say reporting stolen firearms is one way to prevent gun violence
With the past few days seeing some turbulent weather, Siouxland sees a nice break with a mild...
Milder weather in the forecast
Sioux City police work on ways to keep the Siouxland community safe from gun violence.
Sioux City police say reporting stolen firearms is one way to prevent gun violence