Judge grants motion for venue change for Fairfield teen accused of murder

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has granted Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s request to move the jury trial outside of Jefferson County.

Willard Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

A new venue location is set to be discussed before June 6th, 2022.

