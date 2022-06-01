Mild temperatures return Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is looking to be another mild day here in the KTIV viewing area. If you are heading outdoors this morning you may want to consider grabbing a light jacket as we are seeing temperatures dip into the 40s to start the morning with mostly clear skies overhead and a light northwestern breeze.

Today we will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two by late this afternoon. Highs will stay on the cooler side in the upper 60s and low 70s. A northwestern breeze will stick with us throughout the day today between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies stick with us for most of the night, a gradual clearing however will be possible by early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will dip back into the 40s with a light northwestern wind.

Thursday more sunshine and warmth return to the region. Highs are expected to jump back near average in the upper 70s.

