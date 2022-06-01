Advertisement

Mild temperatures return Wednesday

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is looking to be another mild day here in the KTIV viewing area. If you are heading outdoors this morning you may want to consider grabbing a light jacket as we are seeing temperatures dip into the 40s to start the morning with mostly clear skies overhead and a light northwestern breeze.

Today we will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two by late this afternoon. Highs will stay on the cooler side in the upper 60s and low 70s. A northwestern breeze will stick with us throughout the day today between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies stick with us for most of the night, a gradual clearing however will be possible by early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will dip back into the 40s with a light northwestern wind.

Thursday more sunshine and warmth return to the region. Highs are expected to jump back near average in the upper 70s.

To find out how long we keep these mild conditions around for be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

