Advertisement

Nebraska enters blood emergency, donors needed

For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency,...
For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency, meaning there is only a 1-2 day supply of most blood types.(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said their goal is to have a seven day supply on hand at all times.

According to the NCBB, every two seconds someone needs blood. Only three percent of the population gives blood, so the blood bank is now asking for Nebraskans to help keep hospitals stocked.

“Patients in our hospitals don’t take the holiday off, they don’t take time off of needing blood,” Lundeen said. “Blood donations are constantly needed regardless of the time of year or how busy our schedules are. It’s always needed to help those patients in our local hospitals.”

In the month of June the NCBB is holding a giveaway for Saltdogs tickets. You can sign up for an appointment by either calling 877-486-9414 or heading to their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
MidAmerican is reporting 2,800 people do not have electricity
More than 2,800 people without power in Siouxland

Latest News

Medical ID bracelet
Medical information to have ready in case of emergency
The colors are presented at MercyOne during a ceremony Thursday.
New military healthcare program announced for MercyOne
(AP Photo/Steve Pope)
Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula
COVID-19 booster vaccines available for 5-to-11-year-olds at select Hy-Vee locations
Gov. Pete Ricketts (File Photo)
SCOTUS abortion ruling could spur special session, Ricketts says in CNN interview