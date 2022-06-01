Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson will serve four months.

Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time. Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.