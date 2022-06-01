Advertisement

Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 30, left, and Daryl Johnson,...
The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 30, left, and Daryl Johnson, 50, right, at the U.S. Capitol during riots on January 6, 2021.(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson will serve four months.

Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time. Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Judge grants motion for venue change for Fairfield teen accused of murder
South Dakota National Guard to train in Romania and support allies
Sources: Ravnsborg will not pursue re-election in 2022
A car crash took place.
Pisgah, IA man dies in western Iowa crash