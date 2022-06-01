Advertisement

Pisgah, IA man dies in western Iowa crash

A car crash took place.(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MODALE, Iowa (KTIV) - One person has died and another was injured after a crash Monday in Harrison County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 7 p.m. several miles north of Mondamin near Kelly Avenue and 180th Trail.

The ISP’s crash report says a pickup was traveling northbound on Kelly Avenue when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled multiple times into a ditch.

One of the people in the pickup, 22-year-old Thomas Peasley of Pisgah, Iowa, died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Another man in the vehicle, 24-year-old Michael Rodriquez of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe alcohol was a factor. Who was driving the vehicle is still being investigated.

