Sioux City has enough lifeguards for normal pool operations this summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s pools are being filled and they’re about ready to open. That’s due in large part to an increase in the number of lifeguards the city has been able to hire.

Lifeguards are finishing their last training classes before the first pool opens on June 4. The city would like to have 55 to 60 guards, but 48 have been hired this year. That is enough for a normal swimming season.

“We’re in darn near what we were pre-COVID. So sitting really, really good for staffing. And I’m kind of excited to get the season going now at this point,” said John Byrnes, the recreation superintendent for Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

Leif Erikson pool will be the first to open, starting June 4. Riverside Pool was scheduled to open first, but the pool will now open on June 11, the same day as Lewis Pool.

Lifeguards also received a pay raise. They’ll now receive at least $12 per hour.

All three pools are open from 1 to 6 p.m. every day. Admission starts at $4 for adults and $3 for a child. Prices increase by $1 at Riverside Pool.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.