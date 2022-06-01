Advertisement

Sioux City police investigating Wednesday shooting; still looking for suspect

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a suspect after reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, reports came in just before 6 p.m. of shots being fired in the 1300 block of W. 3rd Street.

Police say the incident started inside a store on W 4th Street called Plaza Latina where two parties got into an altercation.

After the altercation, both parties left in their vehicles. But police say one of the individuals involved followed the other party in a car. At one point, police say the party being followed fired several shots.

No injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect that fired the shots. The suspect was reportedly in a black pickup truck during the shooting.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

