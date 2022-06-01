Advertisement

Sources: Ravnsborg will not pursue re-election in 2022

Ravnsborg has informed close confidants and Republican delegates that he will not run for re-election as Attorney General in 2022.
(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not run for re-election in 2022, regardless of the outcome of his Senate impeachment trial.

Ravnsborg first won the office in 2018 after winning in a crowded state Republican convention race. He would go on to defeat Democratic nominee Randy Seiler in the November general election.

Ravnsborg’s tenure as Attorney General has been marred by a September 2020 crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car near Highmore. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that did not find him criminally responsible for Boever’s death. The South Dakota House of Representatives impeached him in April over the incident and the events that followed.

Ravnsborg did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. However, sources close to the matter tell Dakota News Now that since being impeached in the House, Ravnsborg has been telling Republican delegates and close confidants that he will not run for the office again in 2022, regardless of the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial later this month.

Department of Criminal Investigation Director Dave Natvig, a long-time political ally of Ravnsborg, declared earlier this month that he will run against former Attorney General Marty Jackley for the office at the Republican convention later this month. Natvig’s candidacy was certified by the Secretary of State’s office last week.

Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial in the Senate will take place on June 21st and 22nd.

